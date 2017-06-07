Benwick sees Tour of Cambs cycling in town

The mass participation Tour of Cambridgeshire cycling event headed around Fenland over the weekend.

The Tour is the UK’s only UCI Gran Fondo World Series (UGFWS) qualifying event.

Uniquely it caters for everyone, whether an elite racer, an athletic sports rider, a challenge rider, or just a more leisurely rider.

It took place on fully closed roads, around the Cambridgeshire countryside, enabling riders to feel like a professional from start to finish, and included the world’s largest-ever time trial, the ToC Chrono, on Saturday and the ToC Gran Fondo on Sunday.

There was a maximum of 8,000 places available for the Gran Fondo. More details on the event at http://www.tourofcambridgeshire.com