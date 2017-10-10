Best-ever Cambs bowls derby win at March hosts

After the disappointing result against Suffolk the previous week, Cambridgeshire struck a heavy blow against Norfolk and comprehensively beat them at March Indoor Bowls Club.

Joe Peters congratulated the team on what was their best win ever against Norfolk, the bottom line being 29 points (222 shots) to Cambridgeshire and 11 points (177 shots) to Norfolk.

GOREFIELD BOWLS CLUB

The full results were: Charlie Waling − W 22-12, L 9-12; Rob Elmore − W 20-10, W 12-6; Maureen Bell & Josie Charter − W 18-15, W 17-10; Geoff Ward & Barry Fox − W 12-9, W 19-8; Doreen Butcher, Liz Mitchell & Roly Fincham − W 14-12, L 11-12; Dawn Fincham, Janet Goff & John Goff − L 9-14, L 7-17; Judith Fox, Steve Lee, Mary Fox & Colin Buck − W 12-6, D 10-10; Linda White, Janet Russell, Gerry Russell & Joe Peters − W 15-12, W 15-12.

l Gorefield Outdoor Bowls Club held their annual after season dinner and dance on Saturday with music by Tony G.

The photograph above shows some of the competition winners from left: C. Newby, C. Bothamley, D. Donaldson, A. Jordon, B. Reeve, A. Hunns, C. Betts, L. Smith, M. Hunt, T. Manton.