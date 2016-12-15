Bethan picked for England U17 roller hockey ladies

Bethan McCarthy of Wisbech has been selected to play roller hockey for Team England U17 ladies in Italy at the European Championships this week.

Bethan is also the captain for the upcoming championships.

Bethan plays for Peterborough Roller Hockey club at Under 17s and National Division 3 and plays for Team England ladies seniors team in National Division 2.

She captains all three teams currently.

Bethan is sponsored by Vauxhall Thurlow Nunn at Wisbech and would like to thank them for their support.

England Ladies Under 17 Team will participate in the Euro Cup in Breganze, Italy, from December 15 to 19.