Bland nets Long Sutton winner at Spalding

Spalding 1 LSHC Ladies 2

Player of the match Jo Bland scored a brilliant second half winner to overcome neighbours and ENW 2 league leaders Spalding.

Long Sutton showed the extra will to edge the result. On 20 minutes Jess Hudson and Lyn Tancred had set up Leanne Woodhead to net from an ever decreasing angle and on 26 minutes Spalding levelled. Sutton are at home next Saturday to St Neots.

LSHC Men 7

Bishops Stortford 1

A handsome win took Sutton level with their opponents on points and within three points of the top.

Goals: Josh Fyson, PoM Will Cook (4), Ben Shore (2).

Leadenham 4

LSHC Men’s Second 5

Sutton got their first win of the season with a last-gasp Josh Baker winner.

Goals: Baker (2), Nick Ellis (2, including a penalty), Ed White. PoM: Harry Synnott.

Bourne Deeping 6th 1

LSHC Men’s 3rd 5

Goals: skipper Sisson, Oldfield (2), Pack, Taylor.

Next weekend: Leadenham at home.

LSHC Men’s 4th 2

Bourne Deeping 5th 4

Goals in Div 6NW: James Baker and PoM James Collingwood-Smith.

Maidstone 3

Wisbech Ladies 0

Both teams had early chances but once the teams settled Wisbech dominated the first half.

If not for the Maidstone keeper on several occasions, the visitors could have gone into half-time ahead.

Midway into the second half, with a little frustration creeping in, Wisbech picked up three green cards in the space of a minute and Maidstone capitalised to go 1-0 up through a penalty corner.

With Wisbech now having to chase the game, Maidstone added two more goals through penalty corners won on the counter-attack.

The ladies take on a tough St Albans at home next weekend.

Bourne Deeping 2

Wisbech Ladies 2nd 1

Play was even, yet despite many shots on goal in each half, Wisbech did not score and their opposition netted twice before the end of the first half.

Early in the second half, Sue Robinson scored from a penalty flick.

Player of the match: goalkeeper Yasmin Pritchard for her excellent saves.

Wisbech Ladies 3rds 0

St Ives 2nds 15

In a friendly yet competitive match, St Ives attacked strong, with many attempts at goal but with a lot of pressure from the defence and Tina Forder’s interceptions in goal.

St Ives increased the pressure with Wisbech letting in the first goal.

It was much of the same during the second half with Wisbech creating more chances but still unable to score. None of the players can be faulted for their efforts.