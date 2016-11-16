Boughton hits March hockey hat-trick

Wisbech Town Ladies 0 Bedford 2

Wisbech took on top of the table Bedford in their Premier fixture.

A poor start from Wisbech left them chasing the game as they conceded a goal in the first 30 seconds.

The girls responded with a positive wave of attacks and won a couple of penalty corners which were defended well by Bedford. Arguably against the run of play, Bedford netted a scrappy, fumbled goal from a Wisbech 16.

Wisbech defended competently in the second half but could only create a few attacking opportunities which were quickly snuffed out by the defence.

Defensively a good performance, and Wisbech take on Cambridge Uni away next week where they hope to pick up some points on the road.

Wisbech Ladies 2nds 0 Spalding 4

Wisbech played with determination and made some superb runs on the right wing from Shelley Coleman.

The game was very evenly matched for the first 20 minutes and Spalding went ahead just before half-time. In the second half Ali Mason and Sam Pritchard made some surging runs. However as Wisbech went on an all-out attack with nothing to lose, some quick turnovers put Spalding at 4-0.

PoM: Hannah Strickle.

East Men’s Division 2N

Cambridge South 0 March Town 2

No match report.

Next weekend March Town 1sts play at home against Cambridge Nomads 1sts.

East Men’s Division 5NW

March Town 2nds 4 City of Peterborough 8ths 0

March looked solid in defence and controlled most of the game. Jack Nisbet caught Peterborough out by taking a quick free hit passing to Charlie Boughton who scored the first goal.

Shortly after, Hugh Whittome made a great run into the D finding Boughton to gain a second. Just before half-time Boughton grabbed a hat-trick.

In the second half March continued to dominate. Boughton gained a fourth. Mark Plitsch hit the post.

PoM: Charlie Boughton.

Next: away Horncastle 2nds.

East Women’s Division 4NW(N)

March Town 2 Long Sutton 2nds 2

The very even game started slowly but with March holding possession the majority of the time; however Long Sutton had a strong defence.

Sutton were unable to score due to the fast work by March keeper Rachel Howsam who saved all shots on target.

Long Sutton went 2-0 up but the March ladies did not let this dampen their spirits even with the wet weather. A run was made by Carly Stevenson who then passed to Bekki White who deflected the ball into the Long Sutton D where Hana Howsam turned and shot it into the bottom right-hand corner of the goal.

Lauren Lakey passed to Stevenson who gave White the opportunity to level.

PoM: Hana Howsam.

Next: away Louth 2nds.