Bowlers compete at Wisbech for spot in indoor finals

NORTH CAMBRIDGESHIRE BOWLING ASSOCIATION

Indoor competitions finals will take place at Hudson Indoor Bowls Club, Hudson Centre, Wisbech on the weekend of February 17-19.

The winners will represent the county at the EBF & EWBF Indoor Finals taking place at Newark in April.

Order of play, Friday: 1900 - Mens Singles T. Reed v A. Hailes; 1900 - Mixed Pairs L. Smith & B. Reeve v D. Bailey & L.Quibell. Saturday: 1000 - Ladies Singles L. Quibell v C. Wadlow; 1200 - Mixed Triples L. Smith, H. Reeve & B. Reeve v D. Bailey, F. Howard & L.Quibell. Sunday: 1000 Mens Pairs T.Reed & N. Eagle v A. Hailes & M. Hewitt; 1000 Ladies Pairs B. Reeve & J. Griffin v P. Adams & E. Phillips; 1000 Ladies Senior Singles L. Quibell v C. Wadlow; 1200 Mens Triples T. Reed, N. Eagle & J. Ivatt v A. Hailes, D. Bailey & F. Howard; 1200 Ladies Triples D. Wright, M. Hunt & P. Kleyne v L. Quibell, J. Hearle & W. Featherstone.

Derbyshire Trophy (inter-county indoor team competition).

Lincs. v North Cambs: E Clark, A Hailes, N Parnell 11 - Lincs. 43; C Wailing, C Griffin, P Cross 11 - 36; C Ludlow, J Ivatt, I Lawson 8 - 43; B Croxford, M Oliver, L Smith 5 - 50. Total: Lincs 172 North Cambs 35.

Norfolk. v N.Cambs: V Condon, A Hailes, M Hartopp 18 - Norfolk 28; B Grounds, I Lawson, T Reed 11 - 26; P Ridley, J Ivatt, N Parnell 13 - 38; K Beavis, B Plater, C Walling 16 - 25. Norfolk 117 N. Cambs. 58.

Full details of all North Cambs activities can be found at www.northcambsebf.co.uk