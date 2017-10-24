Brave National Arena League effort by Wisbech swimmers

After a typical show of determination and hard swimming, Wisbech Swimming Club (WSC) finished a creditable fourth in Round One of the National Arena League.

With some of its busy athletes committed to other activities, Wisbech fielded an unavoidably depleted team that ought, at least on paper, to have struggled home in fifth place against powerful opposition.

Hosting at its Hudson Centre home, the club welcomed Lowestoft & Oulton Broad, Biggleswade, UEA City of Norwich ‘B’ and Dereham Otters to a competition that turned out to be among the most thrilling of the year.

Wisbech, who managed to hold on to third place for several events mid-gala, finished a brave fourth.

The hosts recorded 15 new personal best times on their way to five event wins, 12 seconds and 11 thirds. Victories on the night went to the boys’ 9-11 year freestyle relay team of Harry Smith, Henry Leach, Zach Peggs and Joe Whittaker; Joe Whittaker (10-11 years 50m backstroke); Jacob Rhodes (Open 100m butterfly); Sam Smith (13/U 100m backstroke); and Beth Dennis (15/U 100m breaststroke).

WSC returns to competition with Round Two of the National Arena League on Saturday, November 11.

Results: Lowestoft & OB 158 points, Biggleswade 154, Norwich 152, Wisbech 131, Dereham 125.

The club is raising funds to replace the starting blocks and competition lane ropes it uses at the Hudson Centre. It’s asking Wisbech shoppers to drop their Tesco Bags of Help tokens into the WSC ‘Winning For Wisbech’ box in the town’s Tesco store on Cromwell Road.

The box is available until the end of October.