Brave North Cambs bowls effort against champs Northants

North Cambs Bowling Association played their second English Bowling Federation county game of the season on Saturday away against local rivals Northants, winners of the Adams Trophy in 2015.

The match was played at Whittlesey Manor Bowls Club.

Eight local clubs provided the 18 bowlers required for six rinks of triples. A good performance by all players against very strong opposition resulted in defeat by 193–136.

Scores: L. Smith, C. Newby & M. Oliver (Gorefield) lost 19-29; M. Gollings ( Marshland), D. Thorpe & C. Walling (Emneth) lost 22-34; A. Overton, T. Reed (Murrow) & I. Lawson (Gedney Hill) won 29-28; K. Bevis, B. Plater & C. Scotcher (March Town) lost 24-30; J. Allenson (Parson Drove), C. Bothamley & P Flynn (Gorefield) lost 18-42; E. Moore (Gedney Hill), C. Griffin & A. Hailes (CMB) lost 24-30; Northants 20 points – NorthCambs 2 points.

