Bright times for Fenland and March runners

Fenland Running Club’s Jane Greenwood continued her amazing running improvements by picking up yet another PB at the Brighton Marathon on Sunday.

In clear blue skies with not a cloud in sight and St John Ambulance kept busy with heat affected runners, Jane finished the 26.2 miles in 4:24;27 as 5,431st in a massive field of 20,604 finishers, but more significantly sixth out of 72 ladies in her FV60 age group.

Sarah Rippon narrowly missed out on a PB due to the heat and finished 9,470th in a time of 5:14:50.

Sarah Gauvin took part in the Larking Gowen City of Norwich Half Marathon which attracted 2,015 finishers. Sarah finished 362nd in a time of 1:47:54 and was 4th in her LV45 age category.

n The seven March AC runners who took on the Brighton Marathon managed to cope with the heat and completed the 26.2 mile course.

First home for the club was Pete West, who in the next few weeks will be running the London Marathon. He crossed the line in 3 hours 39 minutes and 9 seconds. Personal bests were had by all of the other runners. Times: Pete West 3.39.09, Harry Littlemore 4:34:30pb, Nik Okerika 4:37:51pb, Teilo Pearce 4:38:03pb, Laura Webb 4:42:46pb, Nina Markillie 4:42:46pb, Mark Darlow 4:59:53.

At the Paris Marathon Sarah Starr finished in 4:49:28

n This Saturday saw Three Counties members take to Parkruns across the globe, as Alice Ingman flew the 3C flag in Florida at the Clermont Waterfront Parkrun.

On Sunday, Trudy Sayell and Adele O’Connor took on the Brighton Marathon in great times.

King’s Lynn Parkrun: Adam Chown - 18:45 (PB & 2nd place), Tracey Else - 24:48, Tony Lamb - 28:01, Sarah Lamb - 30:19 (PB), Lou Crane - 35:12 (PB). Osterley Parkrun: Colin Apps - 35:20, Joely Apps - 48:25. Clermont Waterfront Parkrun - Florida: Alice Ingman - 32:04 (PB). Brighton Marathon: Trudy Sayell - 03:58:28, Adele O’Connor - 05:41:22.