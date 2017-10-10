British title bid follows after Chatteris boxer Gill’s Derby fight

Undefeated Chatteris professional boxer Jordan Gill is headed for a British title tilt − but first he has to win his next fight which is on Friday (October 13) at Derby.

“The Thrill’s” opponent has yet to be confirmed but the featherweight will compete at Rollerworld Derby, Mansfield Road, DE21 4AW.

Tickets starting from £35 are available from Jordan at 07415618602 or go to the website http://www.jordangill.com/shop

The Dave Coldwell-managed pro, who has a 17-0-0 record, faces a match-up with Hull-based Samir Mouneimne. The 30-year-old has been ordered to defend his English featherweight title against Gill, which must happen by the end of January.