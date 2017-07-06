Busy time for Fenland Running Club

After the successes at the Green Wheel Relay last weekend, Fenland Running Club members continued the summer racing season with a number of different competition outings.

Among the events contested, were the Peterborough Grand Prix 5k, hosted by Eye Community Runners, and both the Ramsey Road Runners Abbey 10k and the SBR Grimsthorpe 10-mile and 10k on Sunday.

The hot weather on Wednesday continued into the early evening, making the 5k quite a challenge for the 310 finishers and the 13 FRC runners.

Martin Jennings finished a well-placed eighth in 17.23, while Stuart Follen and Rod Sinnott both broke the 20-minute barrier.

Full results: Martin Jennings 8th 17.23; Stuart Follen 46th 19.20; Rod Sinnott 59th 19.44; Tim Chapman 76th 20.12; Richard Hammond 99th 21.04; John Chapman 109th 21.27; Ian Milburn 158th 23.01; Trevor Sutherill 187th 24.32; Jane Greenwood 206th 25.12; Sue Barrow 226th 26.17; Larissa Follen 242nd 27.09; Julie Garner 274th 28.56; Lucy Hicks 290th 30.26.

Ian King and Paulina Zub were at the Grimsthorpe 10 miles at Grimsthorpe Castle Lincolnshire, on Sunday.

The multi-terrain race had 215 finishers where King was 36th in 1.27.14 and Zub coming 44th and 3rd in her LV35 age category in a time of 1.28.27.

Sally King ran in the 10k at the same venue with 177 finishers and was 166th in a time of 1.22.24.