Butcher and Charter win March open short mat pairs

An open pairs competition organised by the Cambridgeshire Short Mat Bowls Association was held at March Indoor Bowls Club on Saturday and was well attended by 28 teams.

All competitors had an enjoyable day and each played five games of nine ends.

The end result was a win for Josie Charter and Doreen Butcher with 9 points plus 24 shots, second place Joe Peters and Bill Harrison with 8 points plus 44 shots and very close behind in third place was Jay Francis and Nora Martin who scored 8 points plus 41 shots.

The remaining teams scored as follows: G Russell & C Plaice 6 points -1 shot, J Page & S Page 8 points +12 shots, A Francis & A Francis 2 points -21 shots, C Waling & B Waling 4 points -4 shots, R Paddy & M Paddy 2 points -15 shots, B Fox & G Ward 6 points +1 shot, A Byram & M Thrush 2 points -35 shots, J Thorpe & R Bonello 8 points +21 shots, V Hempsell & J Needham 4 points -10 shots, D Adams & J Clements 2 points -21 shots, D Baker & G Smith 4 points 0 shots, M Fox & M Newton 3 points -14 shots, R Cooper & L White 1 point -26 shots, J Paddy & P Fayers 5 points +4 shots, G Lunn & M Bell 7 points +14 shots, I Jenkins & A Hare 8 points +7 shots, J Goff & J Goff 6 points +9 shots, D Retchless & J Retchless 2 points -33 shots, R Fincham & D Fincham 6 points +8 shots, R Fox & J Fox 4 points -9 shots, N Jolly & M Strang 3 points -36 shots, M Cooper & W Gearing 7 points 0 shots, M Bailey & N Thomas 6 points +31 shots, T Hart & V Hart 4 points -5 shots and P Bretagne & M Rea 5 points -1 shot.