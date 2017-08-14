Cambridgeshire ladies beat men in annual bowls triples

Cambridgeshire Short Mat bowls

The first fixture after the AGM was the annual ladies versus men game playing six rounds of triples over 10 ends.

CMB BC played March Town in the Ivan Henson Memorial Trophy final at March Town and won a very close game by 3 - 2 points, winning the singles and fours, losing the pairs and triples but winning overall shots by 66 - 62 A Hailes v K Beavis won 21 - 8 M Fox, J Fox v S Kilby, M Jackman lost 11 - 19 P Bennett, R Rawson, N Parnell v K Ward, Steve Scarborough, P Butcher lost 13 - 14 W Andrew, M Hewitt, A McEwan, C Findley v K Hunt, T Harley, C Scotcher, M Carter won 21 - 17 Photo shows CMB Captain David Tolliday with trophy and CMB team left to right: A McEwan, W Andrew, M Fox, J Fox, N Parnell, R Rawson, P Bennett, M Hewitt, A Hailes and C Findley.

At the end of the first two rounds the ladies had a convincing lead but the men then gradually caught up and it was nip and tuck as the final round began.

The ladies began round six two points in the lead, with the shot difference very close.

They then won two of the three games, ending the day four points in the lead, making the final score 20 points to the ladies, 16 to the men (163 shots to 157).

It was a fantastic day with some very competitive play from the ladies’ team and lots of encouragement and team-work all round.

Everyone worked together helping to make the day run smoothly.