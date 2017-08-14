Cambridgeshire ladies beat men in annual bowls triples

Cambridgeshire Short Mat bowls
The first fixture after the AGM was the annual ladies versus men game playing six rounds of triples over 10 ends.
At the end of the first two rounds the ladies had a convincing lead but the men then gradually caught up and it was nip and tuck as the final round began.
The ladies began round six two points in the lead, with the shot difference very close.
They then won two of the three games, ending the day four points in the lead, making the final score 20 points to the ladies, 16 to the men (163 shots to 157).
It was a fantastic day with some very competitive play from the ladies’ team and lots of encouragement and team-work all round.
Everyone worked together helping to make the day run smoothly.
Almost Done!
Registering with Fenland Citizen means you're ok with our terms and conditions.