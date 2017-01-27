Cambs darts aces beat Devon at March GER

The weekend saw the second half of the Inter-County Premier Division get underway as Cambridgeshire beat Devon 22-17 at the GER Club in March.

The Ladies B team took the first two games but lost the rest to lose 2-4.

The men’s B trailed all the way through their match and eventually finished up losing 5-7 to leave the overall score at 7-11 at the end of the day.

Sunday saw the A teams in action and Cambs had high hopes for Ladies A and once again they didn’t disappoint as they won 5-1, which meant they retained their place at the top of the table and it also meant the overall score then stood at 12-12 with the Men’s A match still to play.

The Men’s A won the opening four games in the match before eventually winning 7-5.