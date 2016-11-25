Cambs darts players on the road to Nottingham

Next weekend will see Cambridgeshire darts team travel to Hucknall to take on Nottinghamshire in the BDO Premier Division.

It is the fourth of nine matches in the 2016-2017 season, but the last in 2016 and Cambs need a good result to move away from the bottom of the table.

Nottinghamshire have had a very good start to the season in their first-ever season in the Premier Division.

League table

bottom four

County MA WA MB WB TP

Cambs 15 14 12 7 50

Essex 21 6 16 6 50

Devon 13 9 15 11 *49

Lincs 15 9 12 8 *43