Cambs in basement after loss at March

The weekend saw Cambridgeshire entertain the West Midlands at the GER Club in March in their final match of 2017.

Unfortunately it didn’t go as Cambs had hoped as the overall score finished at Cambridgeshire 16 West Midlands 23. The team results were: Ladies B lost 1-5; Men’s B drew 6-6; Ladies A won 4-2; Men’s A lost 5-7.

It now leaves Cambs bottom of the Premier table and when they restart again in 2018 Cambs travel to Devon in a bottom of the table clash.