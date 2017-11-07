Cambs lose at Glamorgan in darts BDO Premier Division

The weekend saw Cambridgeshire travel to Glamorgan in the darts BDO Premier Division but unfortunately the results didn’t go the way Cambs had hoped.

The Ladies B lost 2-4, the Men’s B lost 4-8, the Ladies A drew 3-3 and the Men’s A lost 5-7 to give a final result of Glamorgan 25 Cambridgeshire 14. In the league table Cambs actually climbed up a place in the division as Lincolnshire suffered a bigger defeat.

Cambs’ next match is a home match, at March GER Club, on November 25 and 26 versus West Midlands.

Premier Division

No County P MA WA MB WB BP TP +/-

1 Yorkshire 3 26 9 25 10 9 79 88

2 Lancashire 3 21 9 26 11 9 76 84

3 Glamorgan 3 17 5 24 14 7 67 30

4 West Midlands 3 18 10 19 8 4 59 2

5 Cheshire 3 16 15 16 6 4 57 -25

6 Warwickshire 3 23 8 14 8 3 56 0

7 Hampshire 3 21 10 17 5 3 *54 3

8 Devon 3 10 9 16 12 1 48 -44

9 Cambridgeshire 3 14 7 13 9 0 43 -53

10 Lincolnshire 3 14 8 10 7 3 42 -85

* Penalty points deducted