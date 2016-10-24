Cambs seek first win at March GER club

This weekend will see Cambridgeshire play Glamorgan at the March GER Club in the BDO Darts Premier Division.

Glamorgan include eight Welsh Internationals in their squads, this includes Rhian Edwards who recently won the Europe Cup Pairs title and is also a twice Lakeside World Championship runner-up.

After drawing their first match against Lincolnshire and losing away to Lancashire last time Cambs will be looking to get a first win of the season. A win would see Cambs climb above Glamorgan.

Play starts at 11am on Saturday (B teams) and Sunday (A teams) and it is just £4 to enter for the whole weekend (36 matches). Payment can be made on the door.