Cambs short mat bowlers raise £150 for Leukaemia Research

At a competition arranged by the Cambridgeshire Short Mat Bowls Association, 16 teams of triples competed for the Harry Beeken Memorial Trophy and raised a total of £150 which was donated to Leukaemia Research.

The winners were Marian Taylor, Lonnie & Maureen Fyson - 7 points (+12), runners-up Margaret & Barrie Newton and Robert Spriggs - 6 points (+39) with third place going to Maureen Bell, Sandra Smith and Liz Mitchell - 6 points (+23).

The scores for the other teams were as follows: L White, B Harrison, J Peters - 5 points (+8); A Hare, P Westrope, M Thrush - 2 points (-21); D Hill, M Cooper, M Hare - 2 points (-18); J Bridgestock, G Siggee, J Thorpe - 3 points (-4); D Butcher, J Fox, R Fox - 4 points (-2); J Thorpe, D Coomb, J Thorpe - 2 points (-57); J Spriggs, M Rea, P Bretagne - 5 points (+18); S Page, R Richardson, J Page - 4 points (+5); S Deller, D Deller, P Martell - 2 points (-4); M Strang, T Croucher, R Cooper - 4 points (-5); M Fox, G Ward, B Fox - 6 points (+17); E Ruggles, I Ruggles, J Charter - 1 point (-18); B Gearing, T Gearing, D Davidson - 5 points (+7).