Celebration time at Chatteris Tennis Club

Chatteris Tennis Club, currently Cambs LTA’s “Tennis Club of the Year”, provided a weekend of celebration, September 1-3, during the short break between the Summer and Autumn/Winter seasons.

On Sunday afternoon/evening, the club’s ladies held a free tennis and social event, open to ladies of the community, regardless of age and ability, to join club members for tennis and to socialise over wine and nibbles. The event proved popular, attracting two new ladies to join the club and enrol for the Autumn Adult Coaching Programme which commences Sunday, September 10 (now fully booked).

The previous Friday, the club’s men held a well attended “Tennis Party, BBQ & Beers” evening. Numbers were enhanced by many of the new men who have joined the Club this year.

As a result of the increase in men joining the club, it will be entering a record three mens’ teams in the Cambs Autumn/Winter League which commences next week. CTC are similarly planning next year to increase their mens’ team entries to three, in both the Summer Leagues they compete in.

This weekend’s activities were a new addition to the club’s social calendar this year. Between now and Christmas, three further popular social events are scheduled to be enjoyed by all members including juniors.

If you are interested in joining this friendly, vibrant and successful club, which plays all year around, contact Karen on 01354 695014.