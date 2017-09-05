Chatteris boxer Gill is second to none with 17th win

Chatteris professional boxer Jordan Gill produced a performance that was second to none over the weekend.

Despite not having fought this year, the undefeated featherweight managed to stop opponent Jordan Ellison in just the second round on Saturday in Doncaster to seal the 17th win of his career (see page 78 for details).

The 23-year-old was naturally delighted with the result, and repeated his ambition to go on to bigger things, saying:I want to be in big title fights.”

He said of Saturday’s swift victory: “I took away a lot from that.

“I felt like I was relaxed and I felt like I was practising what my new coach (Dave Coldwell who runs a Rotherham stable) was telling me to do.

“I was trying to take my time. To come back against a top opponent after 18 months out and to put him down like I did is a statement, and I’m glad I made that statement.

“I’ve been working every day and I’ve been trying to build some momentum.

His next fight is scheduled for October 14 in Norwich and ‘The Thrill’ ideally wants to fit in another before the end of the year.

He added: “I want to get a shot at some sort of title fight, and hopefully I’ll get to do that.

“We’re now working towards that Norwich date. If I manage to fit in a ten-rounder in before the end of the year, I will.

“Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. I know the fight was at short notice.

“Also thanks to my sponsors ﻿Chatteris Town Butchers, George Munns Jordan Fitness and Zoostorm.”

