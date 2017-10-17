Chatteris boxer Gill notches win No 18 with points verdict over Rafael Castillo

Undefeated Chatteris pro boxer Jordan Gill rolled on after he took a points win in Derby on Friday night.
Gill recorded the 18th victory of his career against Rafael Castillo, who he called one of his toughest-ever opponents, at the Rollerworld venue.
Gill knocked down Castillo twice but the Nicaragua-born and Barcelona-based fighter “kept coming”.
‘The Thrill’ said afterwards: “I thought it was really good, entertaining for the fans. Everyone likes to see blood. He came in low with his head − very dangerous with his head − and he came in with a lot of ambition and experience.
“It was a good six rounds in the bank and I’ve got some very sore hands.”
Of the knockdowns, Gill added: “I’m surprised he got up and he’s been one of the toughest men I’ve been up against. I hit him very hard, clean shots, but he kept coming. He was there until the final bell and hats off to him.”
Hopefully an English title fight will follow some time around January with Hull-based 30-year-old Samir Mouneimne, the only fighter to beat IBF featherweight title holder Lee Selby.
“Not only do I think I’ll beat him but I’ll stop him inside the distance,” added Gill. “I’m very confident as always and I just hope we’ll get it up.
“I thank everyone who’s come to support. There was a lot of noise. Thanks to all you guys and my sponsors.”
