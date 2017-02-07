Search

Chatteris boxer Gill’s TV clash has plug pulled

Jordan Gill and Paul Gill donating punch bags and boxing gloves to Chatteris Leisure centre

Jordan Gill and Paul Gill donating punch bags and boxing gloves to Chatteris Leisure centre

0
Have your say

Crestfallen Chatteris pro fighter Jordan Gill’s big bout live on ITV had the plug pulled at the last minute on Saturday night.

The unbeaten 22-year-old featherweight’s opponent was changed five times before he was pulled from the undercard to Chris Eubank Junior’s IBO super-middleweight showdown with Renold Quinlan at London’s Olympia.

The show on the new ITV Box Office channel ran over time and Gill stated on Facebook: “So my fight didn’t go ahead tonight on the Eubank bill, after five opponents in a week, and being ready with my gloves on for four hours, it wasn’t meant to be.

“I was a live float, but the show over-ran and legally they couldn’t let me box after 12am.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken after working so hard for this entire training camp.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to the army of fans that came to support me from the Fens!

“This was supposed to be a good start to a big 2017 for me, and it still will be.

“Titles are coming next! Glad to see all ‘Team Gill’ I’ve seen so far have had a good night nonetheless. Nobody is more gutted than me, I can assure you! I’ll be in the ring again very soon.”