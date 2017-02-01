Chatteris boxer Gill shapes up for bout

A leaner, fitter Chatteris pro boxer Jordan Gill goes into his big fight on Saturday hoping to put in a sell-out display.

The 22-year-old fights on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jnr’s IBO super-middleweight title bout with Renold Quinlan at London Olympia which is the first show on ITV’s new pay-per-view channel, ITV Box Office.

Gill’s stablemate Kid Galahad, who clashes with David Price, is also on the bill.

The unbeaten featherweight for the first time on Saturday hosted a work-out in his home town at Chatteris New Vision Leisure Centre, which nearly 40 people attended.

‘The Thrill’, who revealed he is at his lowest weight since he was 13-years-old, at the end of the session did some fun sparring with a few youngsters. The Ingle Gym boxer has sold out his £10,000 allocation of tickets.

Gill, who thanked the public for turning out to support him, said: “I’m now fighting a much better opponent, a tough French guy called Adel Hadjouis.

“I’m looking forward to it after being 10 months out of the ring. It’s been frustraing for me. I’m champing at the bit.”

Hadjouis is a 20-year-old super bantamweight and replaces previously-billed opponent Jamie Speight.

Gill – who has been sparring with the likes of Welsh IBF champion Lee Selby – is hoping to secure four fights in a busy 2017, with the ambition of one of those being a British title clash by the end of the year.

For more details on tickets and coach travel from Chatteris, contact him on 07415 618602.