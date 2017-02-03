Chatteris boxer Rocky wins on debut

Ernie’s ABC (Chatteris) boxer Reece Lennon, 15, was in action at the Cambs police dinner show in St Ives, on Friday night against home boy H. Milton.

Reece fought a very hard bout and stopped his opponent three times throughout and won on a split decision. Coach Ernie Payne said Reece fought hard to win against a stronger opponent but his fitness helped him in the third round.

Ernie’s ABC Rocky Curtis, 12, had his debut bout on Sparta’s home show (March) on Saturday night.

Rocky was against Boston BC’s H.Britton.

Rocky out boxed his opponent to gain a split decision win.

Ernie’s Taylor Cowdry had his second skill bout against Sparta’s home boy T.Negus. Coach Payne said: “Rocky boxed very well; his talent and fitness showed in a very exciting bout.”