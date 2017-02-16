Chatteris cueman Perry exits Coral Welsh Open in first round

Chatteris cueman Joe Perry crashed out in the first round of the Coral Welsh Open on Tuesday.

He lost 4-3 to Anthony McGill at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

McGill took the opening two frames with breaks of 109 and 101 but the Fenland potter replied with 117 when levelling at 2-2.

McGill made an immediate riposte with a 81-14 result. However 42 year-old Perry took it to a decider by clearing the table with a 85 run.

Perry raced 49-5 ahead but the Scottish cueman fired in a 58 break to triumph 64-49 in frame seven.