Chatteris cueman Perry exits Coral Welsh Open in first round

Professional Snooker Player Joe Perry Centre.taking on 12 Huntstanton league players. Pictured including referee Gerry Shannon. Paul Schwartz. Chris Schwarz. John Pesci. John Pesci ( Jnr ) Simon Wheeliker. Dan Coggin. Richard Asker. Paul Cribb. Gary Hankins. Andy Roper. Stuart Fleming. Mike Lakey.

Chatteris cueman Joe Perry crashed out in the first round of the Coral Welsh Open on Tuesday.

He lost 4-3 to Anthony McGill at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

McGill took the opening two frames with breaks of 109 and 101 but the Fenland potter replied with 117 when levelling at 2-2.

McGill made an immediate riposte with a 81-14 result. However 42 year-old Perry took it to a decider by clearing the table with a 85 run.

Perry raced 49-5 ahead but the Scottish cueman fired in a 58 break to triumph 64-49 in frame seven.