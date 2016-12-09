Search

Chatteris cueman Perry’s ‘embarrassing’ exit to Jimmy White in German Masters

Joe Perry during his match against Jamie Burnett during the Dafabet World Snooker Championships at The Crucible, Sheffield. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday April 21, 2014. See PA story SNOOKER World. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire EMN-160225-140346002

Chatteris potter Joe Perry described his exit to snooker legend Jimmy White as ‘embarrassing’ on social media after going down 5-3 in the second round of the German Masters in Berlin today (Fri, Dec 9).

The ‘Whirlwind’ came back from 3-0 down to compile a five-frame winning streak, while Perry lost a 50-point lead in the final frame.

Perry’s reaction on Twitter was: “Embarrassing! I’ve been very poor for a long time now.”

Perry is ranked number eight in the world, and is 15th in the money list this year with just over £72k in prizes, but managed just one break past the half century mark.

The Fenland cueman had earlier beaten Kurt Maflin 5-3 in the first round with a century and two 50’s in the first four frames.