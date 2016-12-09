Chatteris cueman Perry’s ‘embarrassing’ exit to Jimmy White in German Masters

Chatteris potter Joe Perry described his exit to snooker legend Jimmy White as ‘embarrassing’ on social media after going down 5-3 in the second round of the German Masters in Berlin today (Fri, Dec 9).

The ‘Whirlwind’ came back from 3-0 down to compile a five-frame winning streak, while Perry lost a 50-point lead in the final frame.

Perry’s reaction on Twitter was: “Embarrassing! I’ve been very poor for a long time now.”

Perry is ranked number eight in the world, and is 15th in the money list this year with just over £72k in prizes, but managed just one break past the half century mark.

The Fenland cueman had earlier beaten Kurt Maflin 5-3 in the first round with a century and two 50’s in the first four frames.