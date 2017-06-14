Chatteris Kingfisher Matthijs wins county treble gold

A very small Chatteris Kingfishers squad was in action this weekend, first in Wisbech in the Junior Fenland League and then in Peterborough the following day for the second day of the County Development Championships.

In Wisbech the small squad struggled, as many of the swimmers had to either swim all the races in their age group or swim up an age group. Justin Bautista swam 4 11/U races, Olivia Maslen and James Woodford in 9/U, Harry Rayner in 12/U, Megan Donovan and Mia Tandon each swam four, in 10/U, 11/U and 12/U and Olivia Clarke swam four races as well.

Kiera Simpson was the only winner on the day, in 13/U 50m backstroke, as well as third place in 50m butterfly. Second places went to Reece Simpson (11) in 13/U 50m breaststroke, Mia Tandon in 10/U 50m backstroke, Olivia Maslen in 9 yrs 25m fly and Megan Donovan in 11/U 50m fly. Third places were achieved by Keaton Astley in 10/U 50m backstroke and Olivia Maslen in 9 yrs 50m breaststroke and front crawl. Final result: Wisbech 187, Thetford 151, March 127, Mildenhall 106 and Chatteris 85.

In the county development championships, Matthijs Nooteboom (20) set the example by winning gold in all three of his races: 50m butterfly, 50m front crawl and 100m backstroke, with a p.b. in the 50m fly. Riley Astley (13) won bronze in 200m I.M. and front crawl (p.b.) with a 4th place in p.b. time for 50m butterfly. Harry Rayner (12) swam to bronze in 100m backstroke and 5th in 100m butterfly (both p.b.). Melissa Ablett (13) got bronze in 200m breaststroke with a 1/2 minute p.b. time and swimming personal best times in 200 I.M., 200m front crawl and 50m front crawl as well.

Mia Tandon (10) swam to 4th in 200m front crawl in p.b. time, as did Olivia Clark (12) in 50m butterfly.