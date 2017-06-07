Chatteris Kingfishers Cook and Simpson put on a swimming feast

Some 19 swimmers of the Chatteris Kingfishers SC squad were in action on Saturday in the West Row Coaches Trophy gala in Mildenhall.

The following day three of them were joined by six others for the first day of the Cambridgeshire county development championships in Whittlesey.

At Mildenhall the young team, in a senior gala, came second behind March Marlins, but ahead of Mildenhall Sharks, with 12 first places, 18 seconds and 13 third positions and a total of 11 personal best times.

Many of the swimmers swam in higher age groups and special mention must go to young Chloe Cook (12) and Reece Simpson (11) who both swam five individual races as well as joining a few of the relay races, with Reece swimming two 14/U races.

Young Olivia Maslen (9) swam all four of the races in her age group, as well as two relay races, coming second in 50m free and breaststroke, as well as in 25m butterfly (p.b.) and third in 50m backstroke.

Connie Denman swam four Open races, winning her 100m front crawl (f/c) and coming 2nd in 100m I.M. and 100m breaststroke.

Chloe won 12/U 50m breaststroke, backstroke and 100 I.M. (all p.b.) and finished 2nd in 12/U and 14/U 50m butterfly (p.b.).

Reece won the 12/U 50m butterfly, second in 14/U butterfly (p.b.), 12/u breaststroke and 12/U backstroke and 3rd in 14/U 100m breaststroke (p.b.).

Other winners were: Megan Dawson (14) in Open 100m backstroke, Finley Harper in Open 100m f/c and a p.b. in Open 100m I.M., Freddie Allen (11) in 12/U 50m f/c, 2nd in 14/U 100m f/c, Kiera Simpson (13) in 14/U 100m f/c, Megan Denman (12) in 12/U 50m f/c; and the 10/U +12/U boys relay team (Freddie and Reece with Evan Harte and Keaton Astley) and the 14/U + Open girls relay team (Megan Dawson, Maise Harper, Kiera Simpson and Connie Denman).

Second places: Jake Hoy and Maisie Harper; whilst Evan Harte swam a personal best time in 10/U 50m f/c. Gaining further points for the team were: Harry Rayner (12), Molly Noble (12), Keaton Astley (9), Riley Astley (13) and, after a two-year break from swimming, Matthijs Nooteboom (20), who is also lined up to become assistant coach for the club.

At Whittlesey, Riley Astley (13) won gold in 13/U 100m I.M. (p.b.), as did Matthijs Nooteboom in 100m f/c (p.b.). Olivia Clarke won silver in 13/U 50m backstroke and Megan Donovan (10) in 200m butterfly, with an impressive p.b. of more than 30 seconds.

Mia Tandon (10) competed in the 400m f/c and finished 4th, whilst James (10) and Grace Woodford (12) swam p.b.’s in 50 and 100m breaststroke (also more than 30 seconds for Grace).

Oliver Ayers (14) swam a p.b. in 100m free (6th), whilst young Olivia Maslen swam in 50m backstroke.

The second session unfortunately had to be called off due to a health scare incident in the pool, with those races having to be rescheduled.