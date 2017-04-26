Chatteris Kingfishers finish in third

The junior squad (9-13) of the Chatteris Kingfishers S.C. were third in the second round of the Junior Fenland League in Whittlesey with 139 points, behind Peterborough B (163) and March (149), but ahead of Mildenhall (110) and West Norfolk (97).

There were nine first places, six second spots and 15 third places, with many personal best times and four swimmers beating the cut-off times.

Chloe Cook (12) won 13/U 50m front crawl, Freddie Allen (11) came first in 13/U I.M., Megan Donovan won both 10/U and 11/U 50m butterfly (finishing joint first in 11/U) and Reece Simpson (11) came second in 13/U 50m backstroke, and they all beat the cut-off time for the race (Megan for 10/U).

Allen also won the 13/U 50m butterfly and 12/U 50m breaststroke (finishing 2nd in 13/U 50m breast). Other first places were achieved by Thea Hanley in 11/U 50m front crawl (pipping her closest rival by two milliseconds), Harry Rayner in 12/U 100m I.M. and young Olivia Maslen (swimming all races in her age group) in 9yrs 50m backstroke.

Silver spots:

Maise Harper in 13/U 50m breaststroke, Harry Rayner in 12/U 50m butterfly, Olivia Clarke (12/U) in 50m front crawl, holding off a rival, and Maslen in 9 yrs 25m butterfly.

Third places:

Thomas Ashton (10, who swam all the 11/U boys races) in 50m butterfly and backstroke, Riley Astley, 13/U 50m front crawl, Thea Hanley, 11/U 50m breaststroke, Oliva Clarke, 12/U 100m I.M., Keaton Astley, 10/U 50m breaststroke and butterfly, Evan Harte, 10/U 50m backstroke, Kiera Simpson, 13/U 50m backstroke, James Woodford, (swimming all 9yrs boys races) 9yrs 25m butterfly, Mia Tandon, 10/u and 11/U 50m backstroke, Megan Donovan, 12/U 50m butterfly, Olivia Maslen in 10/U 50m front crawl.

Coach Sadie Richardson was pleased with all their performances which sees them in eighth place out of 15 in the JFL table after two rounds.