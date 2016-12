Chatteris manage superb swim medal haul

Chatteris Kingfishers S.C.’s 22 swimmers had an astonishing haul at the Newmarket Open Meet: 49 top three medals, of which 12 were gold, 21 silver and 18 bronze, and 80 personal best times.

Gold medals were won by: Hallie White (12) for 200 and 100m butterfly, 400m front crawl and 50m backstroke, Tom Hanley (12) for 200m I.M., 400 front crawl and 100m breaststroke, Chloe Cook (11) for 200 and 400m I.M., Kiara Kovacs (12) and Finley Harper (14) in 200m backstroke and Megan Donovan (9) in 50m butterfly.

Silver medals: Megan Donovan for 200m I.M., backstroke, front crawl and butterfly as well as 50m front crawl, Finley Harper for 200m breaststroke, 100m front crawl, 50m butterfly and 400m front crawl, Chloe Cook for 50, 100 and 200m butterfly and 200m breaststroke, Reece Simpson (10) in 50m butterfly and 100m breaststroke, Tom Hanley in 100m front crawl and 200m backstroke, Kiara Kovacs in 50m front crawl, Freddie Allen (11) in 50m butterfly, Hallie White in 200m front crawl and Jake Hoy (15) in 100m breaststroke.

Bronze: Connie Denman (15) for 100m I.M., 50, 100 and 200m breaststroke, Kiara Kovacs for 50m backstroke, 100m I.M. and 400m front crawl, Finley Harper for 50m backstroke, 100m breaststroke and 200m I.M., Tom Hanley for 50m back and butterfly, Hallie White for 50m backstroke, Freddie Allen for 200m I.M., Megan Donovan for 50m backstroke and Mia Tandon (9) for 50m front crawl.

Personal best times, some just missing medals: Ben Noble (10), Molly Noble (12), Megan Denman (11), Mia Tandon (9), Layla White (11), Reece Simpson, Jake Hoy, Harry Rayner (11), Annabel White (9), Kiera Simpson (12), PB’d all her races, Maisie Harper (12), all but one race and Thea Hanley (11). Melissa Ablett (11) also swam.