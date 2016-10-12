Chatteris medal haul

Busy Chatteris Kingfishers had 19 swimmers competing in the Deepings Open Meet, coming away with 10 gold medals, 19 silver and 8 bronze, as well as achieving 51 personal bests.

In the Richard Shaw memorial gala in March they finished in third place with 159 points, behind Ely 181 and Huntingdon 165, but ahead of March, COPS and Mildenhall. They managed nine first places, seven seconds and eight third places.

They also swam the third round of the Kingfishers club championships on the Sunday, competing for club honours in the 200m front crawl, 100m breaststroke and for the boys the 200m I.M.

At the Rob Welbourn Open Meet in Deepings gold medals were won by Chloe Cook (12) in the 50 and 200m breaststroke, also getting silver in 200m front crawl (p.b.) and bronze in the 200 I.M. and 50m butterfly. Hallie White (12) won gold for her 50m backstroke, f/c and butterfly, silver for her 200m butterfly, 200 I.M. (both p.b.) and 200m f/c and bronze for her 200m backstroke. Reece Simpson (10) swam to gold in his 50m breaststroke, f/c and butterfly, as well as 200m breaststroke and silver in his 200m f/c, all in PB times. Thomas Hanley (12) won his 50m breaststroke race (p.b.) whilst swimming to silver in 50 + 200m f/c and 200m breaststroke and bronze in 200m backstroke (all p.b.’s).

Jake Hoy (15) managed silvers in five races (50 and 200m breast- and backstroke - and 200m I.M.) as well as bronze for 50m f/c, whilst Finley Harper (15) got silver for 50m butterfly and f/c, as well as a bronze for his 50m breaststroke and a p.b. for 200m backstroke (4th).

Ben Noble (10) achieved silver in the 50m butterfly and 200m breaststroke, as did Kiara Kovacs (12) for her 50m f/c (p.b.) and Harry Rayner (11) for his 200m breaststroke. A further bronze was won by Keaton Astley (9) in 50m f/c (p.b.). Megan Donovan (9) swam club records in 50m f/c (p.b.) and 200m backstroke.

Kiera Simpson (12) swam PB times in five of her six races, whilst Layla White (10), Thea Hanley (10), Liam Hill (15), Harry Rayner (11), Maisie Harper (12) and Molly Noble (12) all swam two or more p.b.’s. Also swimming were Annabel White (9) and Riley Astley (12).

Richard Shaw Memorial gala results, first places: Chloe Cook (13/U 50m fly), Maisie Harper (15/U 50m back), Jake Hoy (Open 50m breast), Mia Tandon (9 yrs 50m f/c), Megan Denman (11/U 50m fly), Reece Simpson (11/U 50m back), Liam Hill (15/U 50m f/c), Riley Astley (13/U 50m back); mixed 15/U/Open relay team.

Second spots: Ben Noble (11/U 50m f/c), Freddie Allen (13/U 50m fly), Molly Noble (13/U 50m f/c), Jake Hoy (Open 50m back), Mark Thompson (Open 50m fly) and Marie Doherty (Open 50m f/c); mixed 11/U/13/U relay team.

Third: Keaton Astley and Mia Tandon (9yrs 25m fly), Finley Harper (15/U 50m backstroke) Connie Denman (Open 50m breaststroke), Ben Noble (11/U 50m f/c), April Doherty (9 yrs 50m breaststroke) and Maisie Harper (15/U 50m f/c). Further swimmers were: Adam Ballantine, Kiara Kovacs, Kiera Simpson and Thea Hanley.