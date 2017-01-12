Chatteris netball junior “Foxes” host Australian Wanderers tourists

Chatteris Netball Club’s junior teams “Foxes” put on an amazing netball event to host the renowned Wanderers Australia Junior Netball Tour 2017.

The Antipodeans began their tour in London and make their way through regional England before heading across to Paris.

Foxes invited local teams Rookies U18 (Wisbech), Ladybirds U16 (March), and Whittlesey Warriors U14 teams to share in this experience for morning matches against the Australians.

Over lunch Foxes got to know the Aussies, sharing their love of netball which connected them in an instant and were soon all sharing laughter and stories.

The afternoon matches saw younger players having an unplanned, valuable and memorable masterclass session delivered by the Australian high-performance coaches. The Australian players excelled in politeness, friendliness and of course being from the country where netball is their national sport and ranked first in the world they excelled in talent.

The evening saw the girls doing a UK/Australian dance off.

Foxes would like to thank the club’s committee, players and families for hosting a night’s stay and extend huge thanks to Cromwell Community College, The Sportsman, DJ Si Knight and photographer Colin Green for donating their time and services in order for this to be a success.

Contact details: chatterisnetballclub@gmail.com

FB page “chatteris netball club - juniors”; or contact Tracy King on 07393 471393.

