Chatteris pro boxer Gill to do open workout at New Vision Leisure Centre Chatteris

On Saturday, January 28, Chatteris professional boxer Jordan Gill will be doing an open workout at New Vision Leisure Centre, Chatteris, at midday.

Everyone is welcome to come down and watch, get pictures and tickets.

Gill will next month step back into the ring for the first time in six months. The unbeaten fighter will be on the Saturday, February 4 boxing show at London Olympia.

The featherweight is keen to get back into action after being frustrated at fights being cancelled at the end of last year.

The main event at the West Kensington venue is Chris Eubank versus Reynold Quinlan IBO title fight. Also on the under card is Gill’s Ingle Gym stablemate Kid Galahad and David Price that is scheduled to be screened on ITV.

If anyone wishes to support ‘The Thrill,’ a coach will be put on from Chatteris. Tickets are £50 (ringsides available) and are available from Jordan, please message him on 07415 618602.