Chatteris St Peter’s mixed tennis team promoted

Chatteris St Peter’s Tennis Club mixed team ended the summer season with a 7-1 away win to Stamford E which secured them promotion as runners-up from Division Three in the Hunts & Peterborough Tennis Leagues.

Alison Edge, Emma Norman, Shona Kent, Barbara Spilka, Simon Grainger, Andrew Fox and Tony Finch (captain) have all contributed to this team’s success, which emulates that of Chatteris Men’s A team earlier this summer in the Cambs Tennis League.

With three further teams still to complete their matches in the Hunts & Peterborough Tennis Leagues and a record four teams entered in the Cambs Winter Leagues due to commence in September, Chatteris is looking forward to further success in 2017.

Voted Cambridgeshire Tennis Club of the Year for the 2016/17 season and now with floodlights the club is now offering the opportunity for new members to join, at reduced rates, for the remainder of this season, which continues to March 30, 2018.

Junior coaching for the over 5’s and above is also scheduled to recommence in early September.

Anyone interested, please contact Karen Barwell on 01354 695014.

l Chatteris Tennis Club Men’s A team played against Wyton on Tuesday last week, with Chatteris taking the match 6 sets to 2.

Andrew Fox and Simon Grainger won four sets, with Alan Patey and Lee Enstone taking two sets.

Chatteris have now played four matches and currently sit mid-table in the league with three matches to still play.