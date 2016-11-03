Chatteris St Peter’s Tennis Club in final of Living Sport Sports Awards 2016

The members of Chatteris St Peter’s Tennis Club are in high spirits as they have been shortlisted as a finalist for the Living Sport Sports Awards 2016 in the Community Club of the Year Award category.

The Living Sport Awards recognises and celebrates the achievements of talented sportsmen and women, coaches, volunteers, organisations and clubs from all across the county. This year’s Living Sport Awards received over 150 nominations, across a variety of different categories.

Members of the committee are now looking forward to attending the prestigious Living Sports Awards evening, which is being held at the Burgess Hall, St Ives on November 24.

Simon Grainger, chairman of Chatteris Tennis Club, commented, “We are delighted to have been chosen as one of the finalists for Living Sports Community Club of the Year. Our Club continues to work together to enhance the facilities that we offer our local community, and engage all ages and abilities to enjoy the game of tennis. To be recognized for this is a great accolade for our club.”

The club holds regular social tennis events, with the most recent being a Halloween ‘Monster Smash’. The event saw over 40 people attend, with a mix of juniors and their parents enjoying an evening of Halloween fun, where tennis was played under floodlights and prizes given for the best Fancy Dress, all accompanied by a Halloween supper for all to enjoy.

For further information on CTC call 01354 695014 or visit the website on www.chatteristennis.com