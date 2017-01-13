Chatteris St Peter’s Tennis Club men secure promotion

Chatteris St Peter’s Tennis Club men’s team secured promotion in the Men’s Cambs Winter League, with a 6-2 win against St.Neots.

The players were Andrew Fox and Simon Grainger, who won four sets, and Tony Finch/Charlie Gienke winning two sets.

Commenting on the promotion, Grainger said: “We are delighted to have secured promotion in the Winter League, which sets our squad up nicely going forward in 2017.”

Chatteris St Peter’s Tennis Club will be holding their annual meeting on Tuesday, February 7, at the King Edward Centre, Chatteris, commencing at 7.30pm.