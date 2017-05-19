Chatteris St Peter’s wows community on Great British Tennis Weekend

Chatteris St Peter’s Tennis Club had more than 70 people from the community turn out for their latest Great British Tennis Weekend event which was held on Sunday.

Under warm sunny skies, the club’s four tennis courts were in action all afternoon, along with two mini nets set up for the younger children to use. Other activities were available including face painting and a free prize draw, where t-shirts and tennis balls were given as prizes by the Club.

The Club provided tennis rackets and balls and were on hand to help out and offer assistance if required to those on the courts.

Refreshments were available throughout the afternoon, which included a BBQ to round off a very successful day. During the afternoon, several visitors signed up to join the club, as well as some of the young children being enrolled onto the club’s junior coaching course.

Simon Grainger of Chatteris Tennis Club said: “Once again we were delighted to welcome so many visitors to our most recent free Open Day event.

“Everyone joined in, including children, parents and grandparents – the atmosphere was very friendly, smiling faces all day – it was terrific, and our thanks to all those who came along.”

A date will soon be announced when the club will be repeating the event, later in the Summer. The Great British Tennis Weekend (GBTW) is a nationwide ‘open days’ campaign driving more people to play tennis by offering FREE opportunities to play.

For further information please visit www.chatteristennis.com or phone 01354 695014.