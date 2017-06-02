Chatteris swimmer Chloe third Cambs girl in regional event

Some 13 swimmers of the Chatteris Kingfishers SC squad were in action this Sunday in the annual Fenland Open Meet in Whittlesey, organised by March Marlins and Kingfishers.

This was attended by 16 clubs from as far afield as Bromsgrove, Coalville, Derby, Hertford, as well as the Cambridgeshire clubs.

The Kingfishers did incredibly well, gaining 27 personal best times, 39 top 10 finishes, from which 16 were top five, and half of those were in the medal positions. Freddie Allen was crowned the top boy in the 11 year age group.

Chloe Cook (13), took part in the Regional championships in Norwich UEA, where she finished 12th in the 13/U 200m butterfly, 3rd girl from Cambridgeshire.

In Whittlesey, Allen and Reece Simpson battled it out in the 11 year age group, with Freddie winning gold in the 50m front crawl (f/c), 50m backstroke and 100m I.M., bronze in 50m butterfly and 4th place in 50m breaststroke (all PB’s) and Reece winning the 50m butterfly, bronze in 100m I.M., 5th in both 50m breaststroke and backstroke (all PB’s) and getting a fantastic, winning time in the 50m f/c, only to be ruled out for a technical infringement!

The third 11-year-old, Harry Rayner, finished in 8th to 11th places.

Keaton Astley (9) did very well to get bronze medals for his 50m backstroke and 100m I.M., as well as a seven-second PB for his 4th place f/c, 4th in 50m butterfly and 6th in his 50m breaststroke. His older brother Riley (13) swam to 9th places with a best 7th place for his 100m backstroke, while Finley Harper, 15, swam PB’s in his 100m f/c (6th) and breaststroke (5th), finishing 8th in 100m backstroke and butterfly.

Olivia Maslen (9) swam PB’s in her 50m backstroke and breaststroke, her best position coming 9th in 50m f/c, whilst Lake Southern (9) made her debut in the 50m f/c and breaststroke. Megan Donovan (10) swam a PB in her 100m I.M. (10th) and a great 5th place in her 50m butterfly. Olivia Clarke swam PB’s in her 100m f/c, backstroke and I.M., finishing all three in 8th.

Maisie Harper was the most successful of the three 13 year-old girls, finishing in 4th for both the 100m f/c (p.b.) and backstroke, 7th for 100m I.M. and butterfly and 12th for 100m breaststroke (p.b.). Kiera Simpson was 5th for 100m breaststroke, 6th in 100m f/c (p.b.) and also swam 100m I.M (12). and 100m backstroke (15).

Molly Noble swam PB’s in her 100m I.M. (11th) and 100m butterfly (9th), also swimming the 100m back and breaststroke and f/c.