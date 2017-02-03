Chatteris swimmer Hallie bags county bronze

This weekend saw 15 of the fastest Chatteris Kingfishers swimmers compete in the first part of the County A championships taking place in Cambridge.

They faced tough competition from Peterborough and Cambridge especially.

Hallie White (13) and Thomas Hanley (13) qualified for five events each and both swam well. Hallie won the 50m butterfly and got to the finals of the 50m front crawl, ending up with a bronze medal in a time of 29.77. She finished 6th in 100m I.M., 8th in 200m I.M. and 19th in 100m breaststroke. Thomas got in the final of the 50m front crawl as well, finishing in 6th in 30.36, and competed in the 100m I.M. (7th), 200m I.M. (8th), 200m back (9th) and 100m front crawl (16th) as well.

Young Reece Rimpson (11) bagged bronze from the finals of the 50m front crawl, a 4th place in 100m I.M. and 7th in 200m I.M. Freddie Allen had to swim in the 12 year age group, despite only being 11, so did very well to get into the finals of the 50m and 100m front crawl and finish in 5th place and gaining 6th spot in 200m backstroke.

Mia Tandon (10), Thea Hanley (10), Molly Noble (12) all qualified for the 50m front crawl, with Molly also competing in 100m I.M. Megan Donovan (10) had qualified for that, as well as for 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly. Megan Denman (12) got in the final of the 50m front crawl, finishing in 6th, as well as competing in the 50m backstroke, 100m I.M. and 100m breaststroke (15th, 19th and 14th). Kiera Simpson (13) qualified for 100 and 200 I.M., 100m breaststroke, 50m front crawl and 50m butterfly.

Jake Hoy (15) competed in the 16/over group, but managed to qualify for the 50 and 100m f/c and 200m I.M. whilst Riley Astley (13) swam in the 200m backstroke and 50m f/c and Ben Noble (10) reached the 50m f/c and 100m I.M..

The last two to qualify were Connie Denman for 50m front crawl and 200m breaststroke (9th) and Megan Dawson for 50m front crawl (9th) and 100m breaststroke (8th).

The club swam in 13 of the relays, but struggled against the big clubs. The best positions came from the 13/U girls in 200m freestyle and medley, both in 6th position and the 15/U girls freestyle and medley relay (7th and 9th).

Many managed personal best times. The next round takes place at the end of February.