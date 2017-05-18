Chatteris swimmer Mia manages Mini second and third

Some 14 young swimmers of Chatteris Kingfishers SC took part in the final round of the C.O.P.S. (Peterborough) swimming club series of Mini Meets, trying to beat their own times from previous rounds as well as other swimmers from various clubs in their age group.

All the swimmers beat one or more of their previous personal best (pb) times in 50m front crawl and breaststroke (boys) and 50m butterfly and backstroke (girls). The final, overall results were also declared and trophies given out.

Mia Tandon came second in the 9-year age group, swimming to second and third place, with Olivia Maslen swimming two pbs on the night, both sixth place, and finishing in 13th place overall and Hannah Thomas finishing in 12th position.

Megan Donovan finished in third place in the butterfly on the night and came fourth overall in the 10 year age group, out of 30 swimmers!

Oliva Clarke (12) swam two pb’s on the night and finished ninth overall and Melissa Ablett also swam a pb(50m back).

Reece Simpson (10) was crowned the winner of the 10-year age group, also finishing first in pb times in both his races on the night.

Ben Noble finished 10th in the same age group. Nine year-olds Evan Harte and Keaton Astley finished fifth and sixth respectively overall, with pb’s on the night.

In the 11-year age group Freddie Allen finished in third place overall, as well as in the 50m breaststroke on the night, whilst Harry Rayner finished sixth, as well as in the 50m front crawl on the night.