Chatteris Tennis Club at the heartbeat of community

Chatteris Tennis Club has been awarded a fully-funded automated exterior defibrillator (AED) from the Seniors Lawn Tennis Club of Great Britain.

To have a defibrillator at the courts is so valuable to the club’s members and visitors, as someone who has a cardiac arrest can often be saved by prompt treatment – so installing one of these offers great peace of mind, should such a medical emergency arise.

Located in the clubhouse, the potentially life-saving defibrillator is easy to operate by anyone without training as it provides voiced instructions to the user during operation.

Seniors Lawn Tennis Club of Great Britain committee member Andrew Soul and his wife Sue visited the club recently to officially hand over the equipment.

Mr Soul said: “Chatteris Tennis Club is a great example of a thriving community-based tennis club, offering tennis to all ages and abilities, ranging from the very young to the more senior citizens.

“We were very pleased to be able to supply them a defibrillator to enhance their facilities, and wish them continued success with their club for many years to come.”

For further information on Chatteris Tennis Club please call 01354 695014 or visit: www.chatteristennisclub.com