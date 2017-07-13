Chatteris tennis juniors serve up great tournament

On Sunday the Annual Junior Tournament took place at Chatteris Tennis Club.

Organised by tennis coach Lisa Kennedy, members together with parents were able to enjoy watching outstanding performances by the youngest members of the club as they competed in a wonderful friendly and fun atmosphere for the trophies and awards.

All day the sun shone brightly on these tennis stars of the future.

The Beginners Group 1 trophy was won by Agnijan Vaheeson, runner-up Skye McLean; Beginners Group 2 Trophy by Ellie Warby, runner-up Rosie Fox; and the Intermediate Group Trophy by Francis Antonio, runner-up Liam Garcia.

Special awards were also presented to: Ajax Millwood, Jamie Shaw, Joe Sizer, Robert Floria, Noah Devine, Alex Floria and Ted Pay.

This year, the prestigious Julie Wing Junior Coaching Award, presented to the Junior player “who throughout the season has consistently demonstrated the ability, enthusiasm and attitude to develop as a talented tennis player and gain a lifelong benefit from playing tennis” was jointly awarded to Katie Neil and Oliver Appleby.