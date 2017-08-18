Chatteris tennis star Cameron continues Smart rise

Chatteris Tennis Club’s young star, Cameron Smart, aged 16, has continued to contribute to his impressive rise in the Lawn Tennis Association Junior Ratings.

Competing in the Lawn Tennis Association’s 16s and under event at Amersham, Bucks on Friday, Cameron won all three of his matches in the short sets version of tennis. Having recorded 4-0, 4-0, wins in the first two matches, Cameron maintained his winning ways with a 4-1, 4-2, win in the final match, taking his LTA rating up to an impressive 8.2.

The year 2017 is proving to be great for Cameron, having now also established his position as a regular member of the Chatteris Men’s teams, competing in both the Cambridgeshire Tennis League and the Hunts & Peterborough League.