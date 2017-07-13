Clean sweep for Doddington bowlers in Cambs Championships

The Cambridgeshire County Championships were held over two days with all disciplines being won by players from Doddington Short Mat Bowls Club.

They will now represent the county in April at the ESMBA Nationals in Melton Mowbray along with other placed teams dependent upon the amount of spaces allocated to Cambridgeshire.

The results were as follows - Singles: 1 Joe Peters, 2 Janet Russell, 3 Linda White. Pairs: 1 Brian and Rob Elmore, 2 Bill Harrison and Joe Peters, 3 Doreen Butcher and Josie Charter. Triples: 1 Pauline, Brian and Rob Elmore, 2 Mary Fox, Geoff Ward and Barry Fox, 3 Jean Retchless, Tony Groves and Derek Retchless. Fours: 1 Jeff Saunders, Bill Harrison, Rob Elmore and Joe Peters, 2 Mary Fox, Geoff Ward, Gerry Russell and Barry Fox, 3 Rob Bonello, Jayne Thorpe, Vivienne Hempsell and Gwen Siggee.

l The Suffolk ladies short mat bowls team came to play Cambs Ladies at March Indoor Bowls Club. Three wood pairs and triples were played in a very friendly competitive atmosphere between the two teams on June 25. Thanks to Tony Hart who kindly umpired the day.

Cambridgeshire began the competition by winning all their triples games in round one and gained most points in round two. In rounds three and four only a few points were gained and unfortunately all triples games were lost in round 5. This meant that going into the last round Cambs were trailing by two points despite the ladies having some good games.

The fate of the day was decided in the final round of pairs games and all three were won very convincingly meaning Cambs won the day by four points.

The final score was 20 points to Cambridge (161 shots) and 16 to Suffolk (134 shots). It has been agreed to play this fixture annually.