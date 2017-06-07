Club and players’ player Wisbech rugby award shared for first time

Wisbech Rugby Club held their annual club and senior players awards evening last Friday.

For the first time ever the 1st XV Club’s Player of the Year and the Players Player of the Year was shared.

1st XV, Player of the Year: David Brodie & Solomon Prestidge. Players’ Player: Samuel Anderson & James Napier. Most Improved: Jeff Wilson. Wildcats, Player of the Year: Oliver Mackett. Players’ Player: Jake Jackson. Most improved: Harry Newman.

Young Player: Ethan Garford. Long Playing Service: John “Nobby” Clark.

Outgoing head coach Leonard Veenendaal said: “These four winning and sharing the respective awards reflect just how important they are to the 1st XV.

“Jeff Wilson not only stepped up from the 1st XV but was also asked to step into a challenging position of tighthead prop, which he had not played before but grew into the position week on week.

“Olly Mackett could easily have been included in the first team category and has demonstrated absolute commitment playing where needed in both 1st and 2nd XV.

“Jake Jackson has had a fantastic season which saw him promoted to the 1st XV where he put in some outstanding performances.

“As a squad we are light on half backs and Harry, who had been playing 1st XV full back and wing, was asked to switch to the scrum-half, an unfamiliar role, but one he has excelled and grown into.

“Ethan had an unlucky start to the season with a hamstring injury but has put down a marker which earned the accolade of star in the making from his coaches and peers.

“I remember playing alongside Nobby Clark back in 1998 and he is still playing on the verge of his big 50! A fantastic achievement and truly inspiring,” added Veenendaal, who will be taking on the new role of club chairman after Dick Pettit stood down after three years at the helm .

“It’s been a challenging and rewarding four seasons as head coach. There are some really talented players and if they continue to build on the last couple of seasons they will be more than a match for any team in the new higher league of London 3E. Counties they will be playing in come September and I wish the team all the best under Olly Mackett’s capable guidance. I’m looking forward to the new role of chairman and picking up where Dick left off.”

The club thanked Dick Pettit for his service and he was awarded the Clubman of the Year 2016/17 along with wife and treasurer Anne.

Pre-season starts Friday at 7pm and all new players are welcome.