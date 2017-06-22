Coach says Wisbech swim win a team effort

Wisbech Swimming Club won round three of the Junior Fenland League in what head coach Greg Marsters described as a “magnificent team effort”.

Comprising swimmers aged from nine to 13, the team achieved 22 first places and 25 new personal best times in 44 races.

Swimming against March Marlins, Thetford Dolphins, Mildenhall Sharks and Chatteris Kingfishers at the Hudson Sports Centre, the home team pulled away as early as event three and never looked back.

Six Wisbech swimmers won multiple races, including George Milton (9-years 50m freestyle, 25m butterfly and 50m breaststroke); Joe Whittaker (12/U 4×25m individual medley and 50m backstroke); Millie Harris (9-years 50m freestyle and 25m butterfly); Harry Smith (10/U 50m breaststroke and 50m butterfly); Erin Doherty (11/U 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly); and Grace Seaton (13/U 50m freestyle and 4×25m individual medley).

Wisbech finished the evening on 187 points, ahead of Thetford on 151 and third-place March on 127.

The team returns to the Junior Fenland League for round four, at Whittlesey, on July 8.