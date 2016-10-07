Community backs new Manea Netball Club

Manea Netball Club started up in July and in a very short space of time established a regular following of around 24 players.

The club has enrolled into the Wisbech Netball League with a view to commencing league matches at the Thomas Clarkson Academy at the end of September.

The club has received overwhelming support from the village community and two local businesses have supported financially to provide sportswear for members.

Residents all donated significant funds to enable the club to design and print a bespoke kit for league matches. This was also supported by Amethyst 12 Hair and Beauty Salon in March.

The owners, Kirsty Woods and Paula Judd, are Manea residents who are also club members.Lydia Payne, landlady of the local public house The Rose & Crown, also sponsored the club for printed winter sweatshirts.

Residents Stephen Finigan, Mike Crompton and David Drinkwater added funds to aid kit purchase, while Emma Markowski and Jeremy Furnell provided funds to purchase new goal posts and training equipment.