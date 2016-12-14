Craig at double for Wisbech Wildcats

Wildcats 38 Wendens Ambo 7

The Wildcats Wisbech second XV completed a perfect home double-header for the club on Saturday.

After a difficult season the Wildcats played their first home game against an experienced Wendens side.

Wisbech started the first half brightly with Ben Smith showing pace to score, converted by Will Boreham. Craig Reugg and Joe England added further tries as the Wildcats strung together some set moves.

Wendens hit back with a quick tap penalty to remind the Wisbech defence to stay on their toes. Reugg and Sam Anderson extended the half-time lead.

In the second half Wendens came out with a more structured game plan and held onto the ball well in tight second half. The Wisbech defence kept Wendens in the right areas and were able to nullify any threat. Ben Chapman scored in the second half to round off a good afternoon for the wildcats.

Man of the match – Jason Luffman.