Crowd cheers home Wisbech FRC relay runners

The weekend saw East Anglia’s biggest and best Blue Ribbon running event, the Round Norfolk Relay, take place over Saturday and Sunday and Fenland Running Club were there again fielding two teams again for the sixth year in succession as part of the 62 teams entered.

The 198-mile, 17-stage course tracing the Norfolk boundary sees the first five stages mostly off-road on the North Norfolk Coastal Path from King’s Lynn to Cromer.

MFCP FRC RNR 2017

The remaining 12 stages follow a near coastal route to Great Yarmouth where the route cuts back along Norfolk’s southern border with Suffolk to Bungay, Diss, Thetford and Downham Market before returning to King’s Lynn.

This year Fenland entered a Ladies Team and Open category team which was just men.

The achievements of each of the 17 runners in each team in completing distances from 5.5 to 19.8 miles depending on stage run are matched by the support crew for each team which includes support vehicle drivers, cyclist for each stage and cheerleaders!

The Ladies started at 06:00 on Saturday and completed the 198 miles in 28:46:37 at an average pace of 08:43 minutes per mile and were just eight minutes over their predicted finish time and almost 45 minutes inside the maximum time limit for the event.

MFCP RNR Ladies FRC 2017

The men of the Open team started later at 11am and overtook the Ladies near Wissington, completing the 198 miles in a fantastic time of 23:03:00 at an average pace of 06:59 minutes per mile.

A terrific achievement not only by the 34 runners, but also impossible without tremendous support teams of team bus drivers, cyclist for every stage bar one and timekeepers around the whole route.

A huge crowd of FRC members gathered at the finish line to cheer home the final stage runners Andre Pittock for the Open Team and Larissa Follen for the Ladies Team.